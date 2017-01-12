Know about Rajesh Gopinathan, the new head of TCS

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday appointed Chief Financial Officer and Vice President Rajesh Gopinathan to replace N Chandrasekaran as the head of the firm.

About him:

Rajesh Gopinathan started his professional career with Tata Consultancy Services in 2001. He was appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the company in February 2013.

Prior to becoming the CFO, Rajesh was the Vice President - Business Finance. In this role, he was responsible for the financial management of the company’s individual operating units. His responsibilities include financial planning and control as well as revenue assurance and margin management.

Rajesh Gopinathan joined TCS from Tata Industries and worked to drive TCS’ newly established e-business unit in the United States. He was also involved in the design, structure and implementation of the new organizational structure and operating model of the company.

An electrical and electronic engineer from REC Trichy (now NIT, Trichy), Rajesh graduated in 1994, before pursuing his Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Ahmedabad.

Born in 1971, Rajesh lives in Mumbai with his wife Lekshmi, daughter and son.