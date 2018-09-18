LinkedIn names India's 25 most attractive startups in 2018, Oyo tops the chart

New Delhi: Five-year-old hospitality start-up OYO has been named the top start-up company in India, followed by health and wellness firm Cure.Fit, and on-demand delivery service dunzo respectively, according to a list compiled by internet professional network LinkedIn.

The 2018 LinkedIn Top Startups List for India, revealed that Bengaluru has emerged as a major hub for start-ups to rise and shine. Out of the 25 companies on the list, 11 are headquartered in Bengaluru, seven in Mumbai, three in Gurugram and two each in New Delhi and Pune.

OYO which is already India`s largest hotel network with more than 100,000 rooms in 230 cities -- compared to Marriott`s 23,000 and Taj Hotels` 17,000, LinkedIn said in a blog post. Over the last nine months, the budget hotel brand, which has a headcount of 4,700, has ventured into Malaysia, China and Britain.

Cure.Fit which has four offerings -- no-equipment gyms, health food, yoga and meditation centres, and primary care, has raised $120 million from existing investors and acquired premium gym chain Fitness First in a deal worth $30-$35 million, LinkedIn said.

Bengaluru headquartered dunzo.in, has the distinction of being Google`s first direct start-up investment in India, LinkedIn said.

In preparing the list, LinkedIn measured the start-ups based on four pillars - employment growth, engagement, job interest and attraction of top talent -- between July 1, 2017 and June 30, 2018. LinkedIn's annual ranking is informed by the billions of actions taken by more than 50+ million professionals in India.

Here are India's top 25 Startups in 20185

1. OYO

2. Cure.Fit

3. dunzo.in

4. Rivigo

5. Digit Insurance

6. Little Black Book

7. Republic World

8. The Minimalist

9. Razorpay

10. Nineleaps

11. Innov8 Coworking

12. Schbang

13. Acko General Insurance

14. Treebo Hotels

15. InCred

16. Jumbotail

17. Zapr Media Labs

18. BrowserStack

19. Udaan.com

20. SigTuple

21. UpGrad.com

22. InterviewBit

23. Shuttl

24. Meesho

25. Exadatum Software Services