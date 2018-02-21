Look for new jobs: Billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to their employees

New Delhi: Billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi have asked their employees to look for new jobs.

As per Zee Business, Choksi's Gitanjali Gems has handed over pink slips to five thousand employees.

Nirav Modi too has reportedly written to his employees to look for another job. He is said to have told his employees that the future is unsure and thus they should explore other avenues.

Nirav Modi, Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after it recently came to light, following a complaint by the Punjab National Bank (PNB), that they allegedly cheated the nationalised bank with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.

On February 14, 2018, PNB had disclosed that it had detected fraudulent transactions with a financial implication of about Rs 11,400 crore and the matter had been referred to law enforcement agencies for the recovery.

The CBI and the ED have registered two FIRs each to probe the case.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate continued its raids on the seventh day on Wednesday as it visited 17 locations across the country, including four shell companies in Mumbai, in connection with its money laundering probe in the alleged PNB fraud, PTI reported.

The agency sleuths stepped up their action against the suspected shell or bogus firms linked to the operations of Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems promoter Choksi and others.

The Income Tax Department, which is also probing these instances, had on Tuesday launched action against the shell firms that are reported to have been used by the accused to allegedly launder huge money and evade taxes.

(With PTI inputs)