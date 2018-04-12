Mahendra Singh Dhoni sues Amrapali Group over dues worth Rs 150 crore: Reports

In fresh trouble for Amrapali Group, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, through his agency Rhiti Sports, has sued the real estate firm over dues amounting to Rs 150 crore. According to a report in The Economic Times, Rhiti Sports has filed a recovery suit in the Delhi High Court in this regard.

Managing director of Rhiti Sports, Arun Pandey, was quoted by Economic Times as saying that the Amrapali Group had not paid the dues for branding and marketing activities.

In February, the Supreme Court had pulled up the Amrapali Group, saying it shared the concerns of home buyers and the group consider their plight and abide by the proposal to complete the housing projects and hand them possession in accordance with the time frame.

It had permitted the group to "immediately start" the work as proposed by the firm in the residential towers of its Leisure Park housing project in Greater Noida West in Uttar Pradesh and said the group should be "true" to the assurances given in the court as well as to the home buyers.

Dhoni had resigned as the brand ambassador of the group in April 2016, after being trolled on social media by residents of an Amprapali housing project angry over incomplete work.

Though Dhoni had said at that time that it had become difficult for the builders in the prevailing economic scenario, he had maintained that "whatever is promised, irrespective of where they stand, I think it needs to be met".

The complaints from the residents of Amrapali Group's Saphhire project in Noida had gone viral on microblogging site Twitter after they tagged Dhoni in their tweets asking the cricketer to dis-associate himself from the builder or force the company to ensure completion of pending work.