Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti, vendors to set up 400 skill training centres by 2020

The company will help with the concept, while its vendor partners make the investment towards setting up of the skill training and enhancement facility.

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Thursday said that targets to help set up skill training and enhancement centres at its over 400 vendors by 2020.

“These skill training facilities, christened DOJO centres, are training grounds for fresh workmen and re-skilling for existing workforce. DOJO centres replicate exact working conditions as inside a shop floor, so that the worker feels at ease when he joins work after his training,” Maruti said in a statement.

The word DOJO means ‘a place of the way’ in Japanese. In other words, DOJO is a place to train in martial arts.  In manufacturing parlance, a DOJO centre serves as a workshop that helps in skilling, re-skilling and right skilling workers. These centres help to acclimatize professionals and thoroughly preparing them, especially new workforce before they join work on the shop floor at manufacturing plants.

A new worker is trained for up to 2-weeks before joining the shop floor. An assessment test is conducted at the end of the training, and only qualified workers are sent to the shop floor, Maruti said.

Commenting on the initiative, A K Tomer, Executive Director (Corporate Planning), Maruti Suzuki said, “By 2020, our over 400 tier-I partners will have DOJO centres. This effort is to bring global quality standards and complement the Make in India initiative.”

