M&M Chairman Mahindra's salary up 16.38% at Rs 7.67 crore in FY17

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 7, 2017 - 15:36
M&amp;M Chairman Mahindra&#039;s salary up 16.38% at Rs 7.67 crore in FY17

New Delhi: Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) Chairman Anand Mahindra took home salary of Rs 7.67 crore during 2016-17, an increase of 16.38 percent from the previous fiscal, says the company's annual report.

In terms of ratio of his remuneration to that of the median remuneration of employees, it was 108.27, the report added.

Similarly, Managing Director Pawan Goenka received Rs 7.39 crore as remuneration, excluding perquisite value of ESOPs exercised for 2016-17. This was an increase of 15.86 percent, said the report.

The ratio of Goenka's remuneration to that of the median remuneration of employees was 104.43.

As per the report, the median remuneration of employees of the company in 2016-17 was at Rs 7.08 lakh.

"In the financial year, there was an increase of 0.43 percent in the median remuneration of employees," it added.

The report further said the average percentage decrease made in the salaries of employees other than managerial personnel in 2016-17 was 1.46 percent whereas the decrease in the managerial remuneration for the year was 7.35 percent.

"The remuneration of the executive chairman and the managing director is decided based on the individual performance, inflation, prevailing industry trends and benchmarks," it said.

The report also said M&M Group CFO and CIO V S Parthasarathy received Rs 3.52 crore as remuneration, excluding perquisite value of ESOPs exercised, up 19.74 percent from the previous year.

Mahindra salary hikeM&M groupM&M Chairman Anand MahindraMahindra and Mahindra (M&M)Median remuneration of employeesInflation

