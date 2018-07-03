हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zomato

Mohit Gupta joins Zomato as CEO - Food Delivery

Mohit has over 20 years of experience, of which he has spent the last decade building and running market leading travel e-commerce business in India, Zomato said in a statement.

Mohit Gupta joins Zomato as CEO - Food Delivery

New Delhi: Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato today said Mohit Gupta, former MakeMyTrip Chief Operating Officer Online, has joined the company as CEO of the food delivery business.

Mohit has over 20 years of experience, of which he has spent the last decade building and running market leading travel e-commerce business in India, Zomato said in a statement.

Gupta has played a key role in building out the marketing function, the successful IPO, leadership in Holidays business and mobile first approach at MakeMyTrip, the statement said.

Tags:
ZomatoMohit GuptaMakeMyTripZomato CEOZomato food delivery

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close