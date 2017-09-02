Nandan Nilekani will not draw any salary at Infosys

New Delhi: Newly appointed Infosys chairman Nandan Nilekani will not draw any salary at the company for his current stint, the IT major has informed BSE.

Nilekani, 62, who comes under the promoter category, holds 0.93 percent stake in Infosys.

"His last drawn remuneration for the fiscal 2010 in which he ceased to be a director was Rs. 34 lakhs," Infosys said in a BSE filing.

Meanwhile, company's interim CEO U B Pravin Rao will continue to recieve the same remuneration that he was drawing as chief operating officer.

"UB Pravin Rao will continue to hold the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) for which he will continue to receive the remuneration as approved by the shareholders vide postal ballot concluded on March 31, 2017," the statement said.

Rao “will not receive any additional compensation for his role as the Interim-Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director," it added.

Nilekani, who was CEO of Infosys from March 2002 till April 2007 and its Vice-Chairman subsequently, quit the company in 2009 to head the Unique Identification Authority of India as its first Chairman till May 2014.

At a recently held press conference, he said that he was not going to run the company based on comments on Twitter and TV channels or on all kinds of reporting by the media, Nilekani said he was back at the request of all stakeholders to unravel a very complex situation and make sure that everybody was aligned and to take Infosys, which is a national icon, to its future.