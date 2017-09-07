close
NCLAT to hear Vikram Bakshi's plea on McD franchise pact today

McDonald's on August 21 terminated the franchise agreement for the 169 outlets operated by CPRL.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 - 08:58
NCLAT to hear Vikram Bakshi&#039;s plea on McD franchise pact today

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) today denied any interim relief to Vikram Bakshi on his plea seeking a stay on termination of franchise agreement by McDonald's for 169 stores operated by CPRL.

With this, the fate of 169 stores in north and east India remains in limbo as Connaught Plaza Restaurant Ltd's (CPRL) licence to operate lapsed yesterday. CPRL is a 50:50 JV between McDonald's and its estranged partner Bakshi.

"If all papers are in order then it would be listed tomorrow," said the single-member bench of NCLAT on Thursday.

Yesterday, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had dismissed Bakshi's petition against cancellation of franchise licence agreement to CPRL, following which Bakshi moved an appeal before NCLAT.

McDonald's on August 21 terminated the franchise agreement for the 169 outlets operated by CPRL.

As part of the termination, CPRL has ceased to use McDonalds's name, system, trademark, designs and its associated intellectual property, among others from September 5.

Vikram Bakshi

