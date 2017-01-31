close
Non bailable warrant issued against Vijay Mallya

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 18:59
New Delhi: A special CBI court on Tuesday issued a non bailable warrant against liquor baron Vijay Mallya in IDBI loan default case after the investigating agency moved extradition request against the liquor baron.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 24 filed a chargesheet against the beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya in the Rs 900 crore IDBI bank loan default case and accused him of misappropriating the money.

As per reports, the agency, on the basis of the chargesheet has got a non-bailable warrant issued against Mallya and might also get a Red Corner Notice against him

The agency has named Mallya, Kingfisher Airlines and nine others, including the then IDBI Chairman Yogesh Aggarwal, who were arrested in connection with the 2015 loan default case, in the charge sheet. It has slapped IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy, cheating and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act on the accused.

First Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2017 - 18:59
