NTPC gets shareholders' nod to raise Rs 15K crore via bonds

The special resolution, listed on the agenda of the annual general meeting held, was passed by the requisite majority, NTPC.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 15:21

New Delhi: Power giant NTPC on Friday said it has received shareholders' approval to raise Rs 15,000 crore via non-convertible bonds on private placement basis for capex, working capital and other corporate purposes.

The special resolution, listed on the agenda of the annual general meeting held, was passed by the requisite majority, NTPC said in a BSE filing.

According to the proposal, the company will raise Rs 15,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (bonds) up to Rs 15,000 crore in one or more tranches or series not exceeding 30, through private placement, in the domestic market for capital expenditure, working capital and other general requirements.

Besides, the shareholders also approved the proposal to confirm payment of interim dividend and declare final dividend for 2016-17.

The company has already paid an interim dividend of Rs 2.61 per share and had recommended a final one of Rs 2.17 for 2016-17, which is 143 percent of the amount paid last year.

Also on the agenda was a proposal to amend the Articles of Association with a view to inserting a provision for consolidation and re-issuance of debt securities. This was also passed by the shareholders.

Looking beyond its conventional power generation business, the company is eyeing diversification in allied sectors such as setting up electric vehicle charging infrastructure, ancillary services and energy storage.

 

TAGS

NTPCNTPC shareholders approvalnon-convertible bondsNTPC working capital

