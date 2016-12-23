close
Nusli Wadia files criminal defamation case against Ratan Tata, directors of Tata sons

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 15:42
Mumbai: Following unceremonious removal from the board of both Tata Steel and Tata Sons, independent director Nusli Wadia filed criminal defamation case against Ratan Tata, directors of Tata sons.

Shareholders of Tata Motors have voted to remove independent director Nusli Wadia from the board of directors.

In the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held yesterday, 71.20 percent of the votes polled voted in favour of a resolution moved by promoter Tata Sons seeking Wadia's removal, according a regulatory filing by the company.

Of the 293.60 crore shareholders, 69.93 per cent took part in the voting, of which 70.20 percent voted for Wadia's removal and 28.8 percent against.

On Wednesday, Wadia was removed as independent director from the board of Tata Steel.

 

First Published: Friday, December 23, 2016 - 15:35
