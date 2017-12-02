Ola launches bicycle sharing service Pedal: All you need to know

New Delhi: Cab aggregator Ola doesn't seem to be just stopping at taxis and auto-rickshaws, for the company is piloting bicycles on various campuses in the country to promote use of environment-friendly means of transportation.

The company has posted a video on 'Pedal' showing that it can be used for distances that are not far but too far to walk like within college campuses, corporate parks or residential complexes.

Introducing Ola Pedal - a quick, green, and smart way to cover short distances. Pedal is India’s first-of-its-kind bicycle sharing service, available on the Ola app that you love and use every day! Coming soon to your city. #StayTuned #PedalOn pic.twitter.com/voXJRVdJTN — Ola (@Olacabs) December 1, 2017

Users can look for the Ola bicycles on the app and book a ride. Using Aadhaar/QR codes, users can authenticate themselves and unlock these 'Made in India' bicycles and upon reaching their destination, lock it again.

"We are piloting Ola Pedal in various campuses, to begin with. Bicycles are a sustainable and efficient alternative for covering first and last mile mobility needs in our cities," an Ola spokesperson said.

He added that Ola Pedal aims to solve larger issues like pollution and congestion in cities, especially for short distance trips.

While the spokesperson did not name the campuses where the pilots are running, he said the company is working on expanding the scope of this offering in the weeks ahead.

He declined to comment on the pricing model and how many bicycles have been deployed so far.

With PTI Inputs