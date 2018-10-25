हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Paytm

Paytm Payments Bank names Satish Kumar Gupta as MD, CEO

Gupta had prior senior roles at SBI and NPCI.

Paytm Payments Bank names Satish Kumar Gupta as MD, CEO

New Delhi: Paytm Payments Bank Thursday announced the appointment of Satish Kumar Gupta as its managing director and CEO.

Gupta brings over 35 years of leadership experience to Paytm Payments Bank, with prior senior roles at SBI and NPCI, the company said in a statement.

Speaking on the appointment, Paytm's Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said: "...Gupta comes with over 35 years of experience in the field of Banking & I am extremely delighted to welcome him as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Paytm Payments Bank. His expertise will help us realise the vision that we have set out for our Payments Bank".

