Pilots will have to serve 1-year notice, DGCA clears proposal

New Delhi: Senior pilots will now have to wait for one year to join a new employer as aviation regulator DGCA has made it mandatory for commanders to serve a 12-month notice period before quitting job.

The notice period for senior pilots was six months till now. The new rules come into effect immediately.

"It has been decided that pilots working in an air transport undertaking shall give a 'Notice Period' of at least one year in respect of commanders, and six months in respect of co-pilots to the employer indicating his intention to leave the job," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in amended Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR), which was issued today.

The notice period, however, may be reduced if the air transport undertaking provides a no objection certificate to a pilot and accepts his resignation earlier than the period stipulated in the amended rules.

The DGCA had mooted the proposal in May after various domestic airlines, under the banner of Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), urged it to increase the notice period for pilots to one year arguing that they put in a lot of time and efforts on training them.

Various domestic pilots bodies had, however, opposed the proposal on the ground that it is "exploitative" as longer notice period will mean airlines can be "vindictive" to those quitting.

"During the notice period, neither the pilot shall refuse to undertake the flight duties assigned to him nor shall the employer deprive the pilot of his legitimate rights and privileges with respect to the assignment of his duties," DGCA said in the CAR, which comes into effect from today.