PM Modi invites ONGC to develop energy efficient electric stove

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited India's biggest oil and gas producer ONGC to take up a challenge of developing an energy efficient electric cooking stove.

Addressing officers and staff of ONGC at the inauguration of the firm's new corporate office and launch of electricity scheme 'Saubhagya', the prime minister exhorted them to work towards making an efficient electric chulha (stove), which would enable cooking through the use of electricity.

The prime minister said this innovation would, in one stroke, significantly impact the nation's dependence on imported fuel.

He said that while the world is working towards electric cars, in India, in addition to electric cars, electric stoves would go a long way in meeting the needs of the people.

He asked ONGC to invite startups and youth to innovate in this field.

Admiring the swanky new office of ONGC, Modi said he should have come there instead of becoming prime minister.

"After going round the building, I feel instead of becoming Prime Minister I should have come here," he said jokingly.

"But then there are things which are not in my fate," he said.