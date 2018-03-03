PNB fraud: Mumbai special PMLA court issues non bailable warrant against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

Mumbai: A Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Saturday issued non bailable warrant against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in connection with PNB Fraud Case.

The PNB detected a billion dollar scam, earlier this year, in which Nirav Modi acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from one of its branches for overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached immovable properties of Nirav Modi and companies controlled by him.

The scam, which allegedly started in 2011, was detected in the third week of January this year, after which the PNB officials filed a complaint with the CBI on January 31.