PNB Scam: CBI detains Gitanjali Group's Vipul Chitalia at Mumbai Airport

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday detained Vipul Chitalia, Vice-President Banking Operations of Gitanjali Group at Mumbai Airport for questioning over the PNB Scam.

Chitalia was apprehended at Mumbai airport and brought to the CBI office at the Bandra-Kurla Complex for questioning, but no other details about Chitalia's alleged role in the PNB fraud has been divulged.

The CBI on Monday secured a 12-day remand of four accused arrested in the alleged PNB fraud case. Two of the four arrested accused are from Nirav Modi`s firm, one is an auditor and one an employee of the Gitanjali Group.

The CBI arrested Manish K. Bosamiya, then AGM (Operation), and Miten Anil Pandya, then Finance Manager -- both of Firestarter International Ltd of Nirav Modi, for their alleged role in preparation of applications for the fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) submitted to the PNB.

The third arrested person -- Sanjay Rambhia, a partner in CA firm Sampat and Mehta of Mumbai -- was an internal auditor of Nirav Modi`s companies, while the fourth -- Aniyath Shiv Raman Nair -- was then Director of Gili India Ltd.

It is being alleged that billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle and Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi got LoUs and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) of Rs 12,636 crore issued in favour of foreign branches of Indian banks based on fraudulent claims.

The CBI has to date arrested 18 persons in the case so far.

