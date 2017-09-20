close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 20, 2017 - 12:12
Ratan Tata, Lakshmi Mittal, Vinod Khosla in Forbes 100 Greatest Living Business Minds

New Delhi: Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, steel giant ArcelorMittal Chairman Lakshmi Mittal and co-founder of Sun Microsystems Vinod Khosla are the three Indians who have been included in Forbes’s special list of the world’s ‘100 Greatest Living Business Minds’.

Celebrating its centennial, Forbes amassed an A-to-Z encyclopedia of ideas from 100 entrepreneurs, visionaries and prophets of capitalism—the greatest ever collection of business essayists and greatest ever portrait portfolio in business history.

"All honorees were required to actively participate in the project – all essays are original, capturing wisdom from the list-makers themselves," Forbes said its statement.

Take a look at their quotes:

Ratan Tata, former Chairman of Tata Group

“Be passionate in areas relevant to you, and be a voice that is respected and abreast of developments.”

Lakshmi Mittal, Chairman and CEO of Arcelormittal

"Every industry today has to fight complacency, prepare to see the disruption coming and then be flexible enough to adapt swiftly.”

Vinod Khosla Venture capitalist and former CEO of Sun Microsystems

“I explicitly don't build or guard my reputation. I believe in telling it like it is and not worrying about it.”

Forbes` list of top business minds included people with a variety of backgrounds.

Among them were Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, Facebook`s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, architect Frank Gehry, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, and singers Bono and Paul McCartney.

