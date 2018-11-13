हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Reliance Foundation

Reliance Foundation partners with Centa to promote teaching, announces Reliance Foundation Teacher Awards

1000 winners of this national competition can now look forward to Reliance Foundation Teacher Awards.

Reliance Foundation partners with Centa to promote teaching, announces Reliance Foundation Teacher Awards

Mumbai: Reliance Foundation, he philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, has said that it has signed a multiyear collaboration agreement with Centre for Teacher Accreditation (CENTA), an India-based private teacher certification enterprise, to promote teaching.

“Reliance Foundation has become the Principal Sponsor for CENTA Teaching Professionals’ Olympiad (TPO), an annual national competition for teachers, the 4th edition of which will be held on December 8 in 46 cities across India as well as in Dubai and Abu Dhabi,” the company said in a statement.

1000 winners of this national competition can now look forward to Reliance Foundation Teacher Awards – each including a cash prize and citation, Reliance said.

TPO 2018 is available in 21 subject tracks from Primary to Senior Secondary; while the Middle school, Secondary and Senior Secondary tracks are currently available in English medium, the Primary School test track is available in English, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil and Telugu mediums.
 
Isha Ambani, Director Reliance Foundation said “Reliance Foundation aims to support innovative sustainable solutions to address India’s most pressing developmental challenges, education being one of them. Teachers play a central role in delivery of quality of education and technology helps to scale such educational initiatives.”

CENTA’s Founder and CEO, Ramya Venkataraman said, “CENTA TPO is a powerful mechanism to reward, recognize and celebrate teachers. The support of Reliance Foundation gives this initiative a huge impetus and allows us to both reach and reward many more teachers, therefore boosting the pride of the profession as a whole.”

 

Tags:
Reliance FoundationReliance Industries LimitedCentre for Teacher AccreditationCENTAReliance Foundation Teacher Awards

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close