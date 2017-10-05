Forbes terms Patanjali's Acharya Balkrishna as 19th richest Indian

New Delhi: Patanjali Ayurveda`s Acharya Balkrishna, a close associate of yoga guru Ramdev, has made a big jump from 45th place last year to 19th this year, with a net worth of $6.55 billion (around Rs. 43,000 crore), in the Forbes magazine`s Annual India Rich List 2017.

Reliance Industries Ltd. chief Mukesh Ambani sustained India`s wealthiest position for the 10th straight year as his net worth swelled to $38 billion (nearly Rs. 2.5 trillion).Wipro`s Azim Premji held the second position with a net worth of $19 billion, moving up two places from last year.Sun Pharma`s Dilip Shanghvi moved down from his earlier second place to the ninth.

The Hinduja brothers are at the third position with $18.4 billion, while Lakshmi Mittal is now ranked fourth ($16.5 billion) and Pallonji Mistry fifth ($16 billion).Anil Ambani, Mukesh`s younger brother, was ranked much lower at the 45th place with $3.15 billion.

Forbes said the list was compiled using shareholding and financial information secured from the families and individuals, stock exchanges, analysts and regulatory agencies.The 100 wealthiest on this year`s list are all billionaires.