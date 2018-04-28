Reliance Jio launches limited period JioFi exchange offer with Rs 2,200 cashback

MUMBAI: Telecom giant Reliance Jio has announced a new limited period JioFi exchange offer for customers looking to buy a WiFi dongle.

Under this offer, customers can avail the JioFi 4G hotspot device at Rs 999 upon exchanging their old non-Jio modem or dongle.

Though the last date for availing this offer has not been decided, this is a limited period offer and will be available in offline Reliance Jio stores.

Jio users will get a cashback worth Rs 2,200 as part of this new offer.

The cashback can be redeemed upon recharge of Rs 198 & Rs 299 only.

The recharge has to be done for activation of SIM. Immediately, 44 vouchers of Rs 50 totaling Rs 2,200 will be credited to the buyers’ MyJio account.

No updates on the expiry date of vouchers has been provided.

Here is how to avail the offer:-

Step 1- Purchase a JioFi@999

Step 2- et the sim activated @₹198 or ₹299 + ₹99 (JioPrime)

Step 3- Return your old NON -JIO dongle or modem at any JioStore / Reliance Digital Store

Step 4- Provide your Old Non-Jio dongle/modem serial number and your new JioFi MSISDN Number

Step 5- Cashback will be instantly credited to your MyJio Account

Note: ₹2,200 cashback will be credited in form of 44 vouchers of ₹50 each which can be redeemed upon recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299 only.