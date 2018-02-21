Reliance Jio will invest Rs 10,000 crore in UP in three years: Mukesh Ambani

Lucknow: Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday promised investment of another Rs 10,000 crore through Jio in the next three years.

Speaking at the UP Investor Summit, he said the investment will be over and above the Rs 20,000 crore Jio has already invested in the state in rolling out high-speed 4G telecom venture.

Here is the Full Text of Mukesh Ambanis's speech

Respected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji,

Honourable Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanathji,

Distinguished colleagues from business and industry,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Aap sabko mera Namaskar.

I am delighted to be in Lucknow.

I have never seen a State Capital so beautifully decked up for an Investors’ Summit.

Here is a New Uttar Pradesh welcoming our beloved Prime Minister’s vision of a New India.

HAMAARE AADARANEEYA PRADHAN MANTRIJI KA EK SAPNA HAI…

UTTAR PRADESH KO

UTTAM PRADESH BANANA HAI !

SARVOTTAM PRADESH BANANA HAI !

KYA YEH SAPNA SAAKAAR HOGA?

BILKUL HOGA ! AVASHYA HOGA !

HUM SAB MILKAR UTTAR PRADESH KE SAPNE KO SAKAAR KARENGE!

Maananeeya Mukhya Mantri Yogi Adityanathji,

Uttar Pradesh is also fortunate in having a karma yogi like you as its Chief Minister. When I met you in Mumbai, you told me: “Aap ko UP aanaa hai. UP ko aage le jaana hai.” Coming to UP is a patriotic duty for me.

Because India cannot rise to its full potential without the rise of 22 crore people of UP.

Today UP is not only rising, but it wants to race ahead.

And when UP starts running, no power on earth can stop our country from becoming a global economic power.

Friends,

How can India’s most populous State also become India’s most prosperous State?

The answer is simple: By embracing the Prime Minister’s Digital India Mission.

Which is why, Reliance has built a world-class digital Infrastructure all over India, including in UP, in less than two years.

With an investment of Rs. 250,000 crore so far.

Today I am happy to inform this audience that Jio is one of the largest investors in Uttar Pradesh with investments of over Rs. 20,000 crore.

Jio is providing the highest quality data at the lowest price in the world to over 2 crore citizens of Uttar Pradesh.

We have completely reimagined and rebuilt the next-generation digital communication services because we want to benefit …

─ Every farmer

─ Every small, medium and large business,

─ Every shop and market,

─ Every hospital,

─ And every school, college and university.

Moreover, Jio will also assist the administration from rajdhani Lucknow to the smallest gram panchayat.

We are doing this because Jio is not merely another business for Reliance.

We believe that the ultimate goal of all business is: SARVE BHAVANTU SUKHINAHA SARVE SANTU NIRAAMAYAA !

We are inspired by the Prime Minister’s unique concept of ensuring the Ease of Living for every Indian citizen.

To make life happy and better for every Indian.

When our Prime Minister introduced this idea of the ‘Ease of Living’ at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, he received a standing ovation.

The kind of ovation reserved only for the tallest World Statesman.

Friends,

I have come to Lucknow to assure the Respected Prime Minister and the Honourable Chief Minister that Jio’s Digital Revolution is here to make the maximum contribution to UP’s development revolution.

Therefore, I am delighted to make four commitments today.

First: Jio will invest another Rs 10,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh over the next three years.

Second: MAIN CHAHTA HOON KI UTTAR PRADESH KA HAR NAUJAWAN SMART NAUJAWAN BANE.

Therefore, we have introduced JioPhone, which is India’s own Smart Phone.

It is available for a nominal deposit of Rs 1500, which is refundable after three years.

In other words, we have made it virtually free because we want even the poorest Indian to become digitally empowered.

So huge is the demand for JioPhones all over India that there is a wait-list for it in many States.

However, UP is special for me.

Therefore, I am happy to announce that Jio will make available over two crore JioPhones in UP within the next two months on a priority basis. Third: Jio has already created over 40,000 direct and indirect jobs in UP. Along with other businesses of Reliance such as Retail, Polyester and Petroleum, Jio will create over one lakh sustainable livelihood opportunities in the State in the coming years.

Fourth: Jio will establish a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution within the campus of a reputed university in Uttar Pradesh.

Lastly, Pradhan Mantriji I have another wish and a commitment.

GANGA NADI HUM SABKI MAATA HAI,

HUM SABKE LIYE PAVITRA HAI.

Your ‘Namaami Gange’ Mission – the Clean Ganga Mission – is gathering momentum.

Reliance Foundation would deem it to be our pious duty to contribute to the success of this mission.

Finally, I once again thank Chief Minister Shri Yogiji, for inviting me to this Summit.

Reliance will be a reliable partner to the people and the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

AAP SABKO MERI HAARDIK SHUBH KAAMNAAYEIN!

Thank you.