Reliance Industries Limited

Reliance to invest additional Rs 3,000 crore in next 3 years in Odisha: Mukesh Ambani

File photo

Bhubaneshwar: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that the company will an additional 3,000 crore in the next three years in its various businesses in Odisha.

Speaking at the Make in Odisha Conclave 2018, Ambani said, “Reliance has already invested over 6,000 crores in Odisha. And today am committing to investing an additional 3,000 crore in the next three years in our various businesses in Odisha”.

Ambani said that RIL has created sustained new employment opportunities ─ both direct and indirect ─ to over 30,000 people in the state.

Ambani also lauded its telecom arm Jio for leading India’s digital transformation. “Since Jio commenced operations little over two years ago, India has moved from 155th rank in mobile broadband penetration to being the number 1 nation in mobile data consumption in the world,” he said.

He said that Jio has connected all cities and towns, and 43 thousand villages in Odisha. “I am glad to report that the per capita data consumption in Odisha is among the highest in the country,” he said.

Ambani said that RIL is working with Odisha Government on an initiative to integrate several lakh women in the digital mainstream under the "Mission Shakti" Scheme.

He said that Reliance is partnering with the State Government of Odisha to set up the “Reliance Foundation - Odisha High Performance Athletics Centre”. This Centre will train local talent under world renowned experts to develop them into Olympic Medal winners.

