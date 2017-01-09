Revealed! The salaries of top officials at Flipkart - a 31-year old was paid Rs 21.9 crore

New Delhi: There is no denying that ecommerce firm Flipkart is the biggest Indian startup in many years with a market value of USD 5 billion as of November 2016, according to international agency Morgan Stanley.

Founded by Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal in 2007, the startup has grown up to be easily the biggest and fastest growing ecommerce firm in the country.

Having said that, what is also ridiculous is the amount of remunerations the top officials at the company are paid.

According to data platform Tofler, Flipkart paid over Rs 10 crore to six of its employees during April 2015 to March 2016.

The company also paid over a crore to 101 others, Tofler added.

So, as per Tofler, here is a list of the top six officials at Flipkart that were paid ridiculously during the fiscal year 2016.