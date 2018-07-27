हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RIL Q1 profit up 17.9% to Rs 9,459 crore: Key numbers

Q1 FY 2018-19 Gross Refining Margin at $10.5/bbl, as against $11.9/bbl in year ago period.

RIL Q1 profit up 17.9% to Rs 9,459 crore: Key numbers

New Delhi: Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries on Friday reported record quarterly net profit of Rs 9,459 crore ($1.4 billion) on record earnings from petrochemical and retail business.

The consolidated net profit of Rs 9,459 crore April-June was 17.9 percent higher year on year, the company said in a statement.

Here are the Key Highlights

  • Record quarterly consolidated net profit of Rs 9,459 crore ($1.4 billion), up 17.9% Y-o-Y
  • Record quarterly consolidated PBDIT at Rs 22,449 crore ($3.3 billion), up 52.8% Y-o-Y
  • Record quarterly petrochemicals EBIT at Rs 7,857 crore ($1.1 billion), up 94.9%
  • Cash profit for the quarter increased by 41.2% Y-o-Y to Rs 15,892 crore ($2.3 billion)
  • Strong traction in Consumer Businesses, which contributed 21% of consolidated PBDIT in Q1 FY 2018-19
  • Q1 FY 2018-19 Gross Refining Margin at $10.5/bbl, as against $11.9/bbl in year ago period
  • Q1 FY 2018-19 Petchem EBIT margins at 19.5%, as against 15.8% in the year ago period
  • Q1 FY 2018-19 Petchem production volume up 35% Y-o-Y to 9.2 million tonne
  • Q1 FY 2018-19 Retail business revenues up 123.7% Y-o-Y to Rs 25,890 crore
  • Q1 FY 2018-19 Retail business EBIT jumped 266.1% to a record Rs 1069 crore
  • Q1 FY 2018-19 Retail business EBIT margins up at 4.1%, from 2.5% in the year ago period
  • Reliance Retail now has unparalleled reach across 5,200+ towns and cities, with 8,533 stores including 4,530 Jio Points
  • Q1 FY 2018-19 Return on Capital Employed (RoCE) for the Retail business exceeds 27%
  • Q1 FY 2018-19 Digital Services Business Reliance Jio posts standalone profit of Rs 612 crore
  • Q1 FY 2018-19 Standalone revenues of Reliance Jio at Rs 8,109 crore, up 13.8% Q-o-Q
  • Q1 FY 2018-19 Standalone EBIDTA of Reliance Jio at Rs 3,147 crore, up 16.8% Q-o-Q, with EBITDA margin of 38.8%
  • Subscriber base of Reliance Jio stood at 215.3 million as on 30th June 2018; Customer churn at 0.3% per month lowest in the industry
  • Q1 FY 2018-19 Net subscriber addition for Reliance Jio was 28.7 million, as against 26.5 million in the previous quarter
  • Q1 FY 2018-19 Average Revenue per User (ARPU) stood at Rs 134.5 during the quarter
  • Q1 FY 2018-19 Consumer activity at Reliance Jio grew substantially with average monthly consumption of 10.6 GB data, 15.4 hours of video and 744 minutes of voice per user
  • Q1 FY 2018-19 During the quarter total wireless data traffic was at record 642 crore GB; total voice traffic was 44,871 crore minutes

 

