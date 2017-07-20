RIL Q1 results: Net profit up 28% to Rs 9,108 crore

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd on Thursday reported 28 percent jump in the June quarter net profit to Rs 9,108 crore on back of higher refinery and petrochemical margins.

In contrast, RIL had a net profit of Rs 7,113 crore in April-June of the previous fiscal.

The company clocked a revenue of Rs 90,537 crore, an increase of 26.7 per cent, as compared to Rs 71,451 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

"Our Company recorded yet another strong quarterly performance with net profit of Rs 9,108 crore, up 28 per cent year-on-year. Our industry leading portfolio of assets in the refining and petrochemicals business contributed to considerable improvement in our earnings for the quarter. Retail business also witnessed accelerated growth momentum with year-on-year revenue growth of 74 per cent," said Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, RIL.

Regarding the company`s telecom venture Jio, he said it has revolutionised the Indian telecom and data consumption landscape.

"This digital services business has been built to address the entire value chain across the digital services domain with smart applications to make life simple, beautiful and secure."

The company`s capital expenditure for the first quarter was Rs 25,192 crore including exchange rate difference capitalisation. Capital expenditure was principally on account of ongoing projects in the petrochemicals and refining business at Jamnagar and digital services business.

During the quarter, the company said employee-cost increased by 16.3 per cent at Rs 2,455 crore as against Rs 2,111 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year due to increased employee base and higher payouts.

RIL will be holding its annual general meeting on Friday.

With IANS Inputs