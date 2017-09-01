close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Saab ties up with Adani to bid for fighter jet deal in India

Sweden`s Saab is tying up with India`s Adani Group to bid for defence deals in India.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 15:17
Saab ties up with Adani to bid for fighter jet deal in India

New Delhi: Sweden`s Saab is tying up with India`s Adani Group to bid for defence deals in India, with a focus on its Gripen fighter jet aircraft, its chief executive Hakan Buskhe told reporters in New Delhi on Friday.

The partnership will compete with U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin in a two horse-race to win a potential order from India`s military for single-engine jets that will be produced locally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s "Make-in-India" initiative.

 

TAGS

SaabAdani Groupfighter aircraftIndia fighter aircraftLockheed MartinMake-in-India

From Zee News

RBI has directed resolution of 12 accounts by December: Axis Bank
Companies

RBI has directed resolution of 12 accounts by December: Axi...

RBI has directed resolution of 12 accounts by December: Axis Bank
Companies

RBI has directed resolution of 12 accounts by December: Axi...

Public sector Indian Bank revises interest rates
Companies

Public sector Indian Bank revises interest rates

Demonitisation, pre-GST destocking reasons for drop in Q1 GDP
Economy

Demonitisation, pre-GST destocking reasons for drop in Q1 G...

Non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 73.5 per cylinder, subsidised by Rs 7; ATF by 4%
Economy

Non-subsidised LPG price hiked by Rs 73.5 per cylinder, sub...

Euro zone factory activity rises in August on strong demand
International Business

Euro zone factory activity rises in August on strong demand

Canara Bank cuts interest rate on savings bank accounts
Personal Finance

Canara Bank cuts interest rate on savings bank accounts

Companies

Dr Reddy's gets favourable verdict in patent litigatio...

GDP growth to improve to 7-7.5% in Q2: Niti Aayog&#039;s new Vice-Chairman
Economy

GDP growth to improve to 7-7.5% in Q2: Niti Aayog's ne...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video