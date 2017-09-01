Saab ties up with Adani to bid for fighter jet deal in India

New Delhi: Sweden`s Saab is tying up with India`s Adani Group to bid for defence deals in India, with a focus on its Gripen fighter jet aircraft, its chief executive Hakan Buskhe told reporters in New Delhi on Friday.

The partnership will compete with U.S. defence giant Lockheed Martin in a two horse-race to win a potential order from India`s military for single-engine jets that will be produced locally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s "Make-in-India" initiative.