Salil S Parekh named as CEO and MD of Infosys – Here's a look at his profile
Parekh will replace U B Pravin Rao, who had earlier replaced Vishal Sikka as the interim CEO and Managing Director.
Comments |
Youtube Screengrab
New Delhi: IT major Infosys on Saturday announced appointment of Salil S Parekh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director effective January 2, 2018.
Parekh will replace U B Pravin Rao, who had earlier replaced Vishal Sikka as the interim CEO and Managing Director.
Here's a look at Salil S Parekh's profile
- Parekh has a master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University.
- He has is Bachelor of Technology degree holder in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.
- He has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry.
- The new Infy CEO has a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing very successful acquisitions.
- Parekh is a member of the Group Executive Board at French IT services company Capgemini.
- Salil joined Capgemini in 2000 as a result of the acquisition of the consulting division of Ernst and Young and occupied various leadership positions in the Group.
- He has held several position at Salil Parekh Capgemini.
- Parekh has headed the Application Services One and Sogeti units the IT services firm.
- In March 2015 he was named the deputy chief executive officer of Capgemini Group.
- Parekh has also worked with Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Merrill Lynch, Johnson & Johnson, Marks & Spencer’s, Hewlett Packard, Lafarge, and Phillips.
- Parekh has also been a partner with Ernst & Young.