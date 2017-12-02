हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Salil S Parekh named as CEO and MD of Infosys – Here's a look at his profile

Parekh will replace U B Pravin Rao, who had earlier replaced Vishal Sikka as the interim CEO and Managing Director.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 02, 2017, 17:11 PM IST
Salil S Parekh named as CEO and MD of Infosys – Here&#039;s a look at his profile
New Delhi: IT major Infosys on Saturday announced appointment of Salil S Parekh as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director effective January 2, 2018.

Here's a look at Salil S Parekh's profile

  • Parekh has a master of Engineering degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from Cornell University.
  • He has is Bachelor of Technology degree holder in Aeronautical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.
  • He has nearly three decades of global experience in the IT services industry.
  • The new Infy CEO has a strong track record of executing business turnarounds and managing very successful acquisitions.
  • Parekh is a member of the Group Executive Board at French IT services company Capgemini.
  • Salil joined Capgemini in 2000 as a result of the acquisition of the consulting division of Ernst and Young and occupied various leadership positions in the Group.
  • He has held several position at Salil Parekh Capgemini.
  • Parekh has headed the Application Services One and Sogeti units the IT services firm.
  • In March 2015 he was named the deputy chief executive officer of Capgemini Group.
  • Parekh has also worked with Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Merrill Lynch, Johnson & Johnson, Marks & Spencer’s, Hewlett Packard, Lafarge, and Phillips.
  • Parekh has also been a partner with Ernst & Young.
