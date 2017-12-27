Salman Khan's return gift to fans on birthday: Flat 50% off on Being Human

New Delhi: One of the most eligible bachelors in B-Town Salman Khan has turned 52-year-old. To share the joy with his fans, the bollywood superstar has announced upto 50 percent discount on his Being Human merchandise.

Salman took to twitter to announce the 'return gift' for his fans. The offer is available only for today. He wrote:

Ab Birthday hai toh mere loved ones ke liye kuch special toh banta hai . Rush to your nearest #BeingHumanClothing store & get flat 50% off on select merchandise only for today #2712 ! Only today .. Kyuki Birthday sirf ek hi din aata hai ! pic.twitter.com/tgOu0aEbzR — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 27, 2017

Being Human brand brand currently has over 600 point-of-sale globally with stores in Europe, Middle East, Nepal and Mauritius.

Launched in the year 2012, the Bollywood actor's Being Human brand forayed into the jewelery segment last year.

The collection includes fashion and fine diamond jeweleries, designed by Style Quotient Jewelery, which is exclusive licensee to manufacture, distribute and retail the brand.

Salman's latest latest film "Tiger Zinda Hai" had a roaring start as it crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in the first three days since its release on December 22.