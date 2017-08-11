close
SAT rejects Vijay Mallya's plea against Sebi order on barring him from securities market

Cracking the whip, regulator Sebi in January barred Mallya from the securities market in a case related to alleged fund diversions from United Spirits Ltd.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 11, 2017 - 15:52
SAT rejects Vijay Mallya&#039;s plea against Sebi order on barring him from securities market

New Delhi: SAT rejects Vijay Mallya's plea against Sebi order barring him from securities market and holding board position on listed firms.

Cracking the whip, regulator Sebi in January barred Mallya from the securities market in a case related to alleged fund diversions from United Spirits Ltd.

Sebi has been looking into the matter pertaining to alleged fund diversions and improper transactions at United Spirits Ltd (USL).

Mallya resigned as director and chairman of USL in March 2016.

With PTI Inputs

