Supreme Court

SC gives Karti Chidambaram nod for his Europe business tour

The Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and the Bureau of Immigration under the home ministry had issued the LOCs against Karti and four others last year.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday permitted Karti Chidambaram, facing a graft case filed by the CBI, to fly to Europe on a business tour.

Son of former Union finance minister P Chidambaram, Karti is facing two Look Out Circulars (LOCs) in a corruption case filed by the CBI and approached the high court seeking permission to travel to US, UK and France for a business trip between July 23 and 31.

The LOCs against them were issued in the case relating to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was the finance minister.

The Bureau of Immigration and the Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) had issued the LOCs at the CBIs request last year.

The CBI FIR, lodged on May 15 last year, had alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to INX Media.

The LOCs were earlier stayed by a single judge bench of the Madras High Court on a petition by Karti.

With PTI Inputs

