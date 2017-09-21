close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Soon, all airports in India to become tag-free

The move has been aimed at enhancing passenger experience and hassle free security environment to them.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 13:26
Soon, all airports in India to become tag-free
Representational Image

New Delhi: In a bid to make airports in India more passengers friendly, Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday said that they will soon become tag-free.

The move has been aimed at enhancing passenger experience and hassle free security environment to them.

From April this year, stamping of passengers' hand baggage at seven major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Cochin and Ahmedabad were done away with.

High definition CCTV cameras have been deployed at these airports and the length of rollers at the baggage checking x-ray machines has been increased so that all the bags are thoroughly cleared and doubtful ones are segregated by security personnel.

At least 80 new CCTV cameras have been deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) alone.

Similarly, the Mumbai airport has got an equal number of smart cameras to keep an eye on "every nook and corner" of the security-hold areas of the airports.

 

TAGS

India airportsCivil Aviation MinistryIndia airport tag-freeIndia airport hand baggage

From Zee News

Cooperatives should explore new areas to double farm income: PM Narendra Modi
Companies

Cooperatives should explore new areas to double farm income...

Appropriate action to tackle economic slowdown soon: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Appropriate action to tackle economic slowdown soon: Arun J...

Real estate is easiest to bring under GST: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Real estate is easiest to bring under GST: Arun Jaitley

Now, Aadhaar mandatory for getting liquor at Hyderabad pubs
Companies

Now, Aadhaar mandatory for getting liquor at Hyderabad pubs

Nifty fails to hold above 10,100-mark; ICICI Bank top loser
Markets

Nifty fails to hold above 10,100-mark; ICICI Bank top loser

India growing pretty &#039;robustly&#039;: World Bank chief
Economy

India growing pretty 'robustly': World Bank chief

India growing pretty robustly: World Bank chief
Economy

India growing pretty robustly: World Bank chief

Face of Tata group to change in next decade: Ratan Tata
Companies

Face of Tata group to change in next decade: Ratan Tata

NCLAT allows waiver plea of Cyrus Mistry firms
Companies

NCLAT allows waiver plea of Cyrus Mistry firms

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video