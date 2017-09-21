Soon, all airports in India to become tag-free

New Delhi: In a bid to make airports in India more passengers friendly, Civil Aviation Ministry on Thursday said that they will soon become tag-free.

The move has been aimed at enhancing passenger experience and hassle free security environment to them.

From April this year, stamping of passengers' hand baggage at seven major airports, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Cochin and Ahmedabad were done away with.

High definition CCTV cameras have been deployed at these airports and the length of rollers at the baggage checking x-ray machines has been increased so that all the bags are thoroughly cleared and doubtful ones are segregated by security personnel.

At least 80 new CCTV cameras have been deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) alone.

Similarly, the Mumbai airport has got an equal number of smart cameras to keep an eye on "every nook and corner" of the security-hold areas of the airports.