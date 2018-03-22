SpiceJet flights to these 7 cities will now be from Delhi's T2 terminal, Check details

New Delhi: SpiceJet, country's third-largest budget air carrier, will shift its operations (departure and arrival) of all flights from Delhi to Ahmedabad, Cochin, Goa, Gorakhpur, Patna, Pune and Surat to Terminal 2 (T2), Indira Gandhi International Delhi Airport (IGI) from March 25, 2018.

The budget carrier has announced to shift 22 flights serving seven domestic sectors from Terminal 1 (T1) of the Delhi airport to Terminal 2 (T2) from March 25, 2018.

“All remaining domestic flights will continue to operate from Terminal 1. To facilitate smooth, uninterrupted operations and easier identification for passengers, the airline has programmed all the new flights operating to and from T2 to have a four digit flight number starting with number ‘8’, for instance SG 8913,” SpiceJet said in a statement.

SpiceJet further said that arrangements for regular bus service between the terminals for passengers for use by transit flyers as well as those, who might come to the wrong terminal for their flight have also been made.

IndiGo, SpiceJet, and GoAir, which were operating out of Terminal 1 in Delhi, will have to shift to Terminal 2, as terminal 1 is being upgraded. While GoAir has completely shifted to the new terminal, SpiceJet and IndiGo will partially shift to the terminal.

GoAir shifted its operations by October end last year, the other two refused to do so citing passenger inconvenience. Last month, the Supreme Court rejected IndiGo’s plea challenging a Delhi High Court order to shift flight operations from T1 to T2.

Shifting to Terminal 2, which was upgraded at the cost of over Rs 100 crore, would provide more passenger area for the flyers of three airlines.

The newly furbished T2 would not only take care of the growing pressure of traffic, but also create rooms for further growth for airlines while ensuring the greater experience of commuters.

Here's how you can use the following modes of conveyance to reach Terminal 2:

1. Taxi or Private Car.

2. Take the Airport Express Metro and get down at Terminal 3 and walk up to Terminal 2, which is approximately a 10-minute walk.

3. DTC bus services from ISBT Kashmere Gate.

4. Shuttle bus services from Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

5. Auto rickshaw till public transport centre near Centaur Hotel IGI Airport and then, use shuttle bus service to Terminal 2.