Spicejet offers Republic Day sale; grab air tickets for Rs 769

After Vistara and Indigo, the latest airline to offer a huge discount on air tickets in Spicejet. The no-frill airline has come up with ‘Great Republic Day Sale’ and offering domestic tickets for as low as Rs 769. The lowest fare being offered for international routes is Rs 2469.

According to the airlines, tickets under the scheme can be booked between January 22-25 for travel dates till December 12, 2018. Spicejet said that the discount offer is applicable only on non-stop flights.

Spicejet caters to as many as 51 destinations with 402 flights.

The airline has said that the Rs 769 offer is applicable on these routes: Jammu-Srinagar, Silchar-Guwahati, Dehradun-Delhi, Delhi-Jaipur, Agartala-Guwahati, Coimbatore-Bengaluru and Kochi-Bengaluru.

Among the international routes, the airline is offering tickets for Rs 2469 on flights between Chennai and Colombo.

The tickets under the scheme can be booked directly through Spicejet website. Additional discount can also be obtained if tickets are booked through the mobile application of Spicejet.

Notably, this comes just days after a three-day sale on air tickets offered by IndiGo, valid across 250 sectors of the airline’s domestic as well as international network.

During the offer, IndiGo offered passengers tickets starting at Rs 899 (Domestic routes) and Rs 1399 (International routes) with travel validity between February 1 and April 15.