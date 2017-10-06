SpiceJet to start Delhi-Jaisalmer flights from October

New Delhi: No-frills airline SpiceJet on Friday said it would launch flight services between the national capital and Jaisalmer from October 29.

On the same day, the carrier would also start operating direct flights between Jaisalmer and Jaipur as well as re- commence services between Delhi and Jodhpur.

Jaipur-Jaisalmer would be the fourth sector under the regional connectivity scheme (RCS) for SpiceJet, which would operate 78-seater Bombardier Q400 on this route, it said in a release.

"Tickets for the RCS seats on the Jaipur Jaisalmer route will be available at Rs 2,330 (all in) whereas the RCS fare on the Jaisalmer Jaipur route will be Rs 2,280 (all in)," the airline said.

Jaisalmer would be the airline's 45th domestic destination.

Under the RCS -- which seeks to make flying more affordable as well as improve connectivity -- certain number of seats are sold at lower prices. Airlines participating in the scheme, also known as UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik), are provided viability gap funding by the government.

"The airline which was awarded 6 proposals and 11 routes under UDAN has introduced four new flights under the scheme and is the only airline which has not sought subsidy or viability gap funding for the same," the release said.

SpiceJet operates an average of 384 daily flights, with a fleet of 35 Boeing 737NG and 20 Bombardier Q400 planes.