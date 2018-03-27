Spikes at HDFC branch spark social media furore, bank removes it on priority

New Delhi: HDFC Bank’s decision to instal iron spikes outside their Fort branch gate in Mumbai has severely been criticised for being insensitive to homeless and being a threat for pedestrians.

Pictures of the HDFC bank spikes went viral after a journalist tweeted some photos, showing the dangerous iron spikes.

An eyecatching response to Mumbai’s homelessness crisis from @HDFC_Bank (Fort branch) pic.twitter.com/5H8ErgUoth — Simon Mundy (@simonmundy) March 25, 2018

As others have pointed out, these anti-homeless spikes from @HDFC_Bank Fort branch are not only a depressing gesture towards Mumbai's many rough sleepers, but could also impale any pedestrian unlucky enough to trip and fall in this crowded passageway https://t.co/Eb897CK4fY — Simon Mundy (@simonmundy) March 26, 2018

Several Twitteratis tagged HDFC bank asking it to respond to the issue. Neeraj Jha, Head Corporate Communication, responding to the tweets wrote:

Thank you @simonmundy for bringing this to our attention. We are having it removed and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the public. https://t.co/F14itqYWdI — Neeraj Jha (@NeerajHDFCBank) March 26, 2018

The bank has released a statement saying, “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the public by the installation of the spikes at our Fort Branch, as part of the recent renovation. We're having the spikes removed on priority. HDFC has, however, not explained why the spikes were installed.