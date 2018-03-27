हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Spikes at HDFC branch spark social media furore, bank removes it on priority

Pictures of the HDFC bank spikes went viral after a journalist tweeted some photos, showing the dangerous iron spikes.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 27, 2018, 08:26 AM IST
Comments |
New Delhi: HDFC Bank’s decision to instal iron spikes outside their Fort branch gate in Mumbai has severely been criticised for being insensitive to homeless and being a threat for pedestrians.

Several Twitteratis tagged HDFC bank asking it to respond to the issue. Neeraj Jha, Head Corporate Communication, responding to the tweets wrote:

The bank has released a statement saying, “We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the public by the installation of the spikes at our Fort Branch, as part of the recent renovation. We're having the spikes removed on priority.  HDFC has, however, not explained why the spikes were installed.

 

