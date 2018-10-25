Surat businessman Savji Dholakia to gift cars to 600 employees for Diwali

New Delhi: Surat-based billionaire diamond merchant Savji Dholakia is yet again in news for his too-good-to-be-true Diwali gifts.

Dholakia, the owner of Hare Krishna Exporters, will gift cars to 600 employees of his company as Diwali gift this year. Some media reports have also said that he will give jewelleries and flats to some other employees of the company.

In August this year Dholakia presented Mercedes-Benz GLS 350d SUV worth over Rs 3 crore to three employees for completing 25 years in the company.

Known for his benevolent Diwali gifts to his employees, Dholakia in the past has presented thousands of cars and flats to his well-performing staffers with the company bearing part of the monthly instalments.

Expensive diwali bonuses and gifts have been an annual ritual at Hare Krishna Exports.

The diamond merchant, who hails from Dudhala village in Amreli district in Saurashtra region, established and nurtured his business using a loan from his uncle. He had even sent his son Dravya to eke out a job in Kerala to learn the ropes.