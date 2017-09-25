close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tata Sons appoints Eruch N Kapadia as CFO

The group CFO position was created after N Chandrasekaran took over as Chairman of Tata Sons.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 16:46
Tata Sons appoints Eruch N Kapadia as CFO

New Delhi: Tata Sons, the promoter of major Tata group companies, has appointed group veteran Eruch N Kapadia as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

Kapadia, who is vice-president at Tata Sons and a member of the audit committee at Tata Business Support Services, assumed the new role following the retirement chief operating officer (COO) F N Subedar.

He will report to Tata Group CFO Saurabh Agrawal, who had joined the group in July this year from the Aditya Birla Group, where he was Head of Strategy.

The group CFO position was created after N Chandrasekaran took over as Chairman of Tata Sons.

When contacted, a Tata Sons spokesperson confirmed the development.

Kapadia is a Tata group veteran with more than 18 years of service in Tata Chemicals in different roles.

Besides being a Chartered Accountant, he is also a Cost Accountant.

TAGS

Eruch N Kapadia Tata sonsTata sons CFOTata SonsTata GroupSaurabh Agrawal Tata group

From Zee News

Gold price extends losses, settles at Rs 30,700 per 10 grams
Bullion

Gold price extends losses, settles at Rs 30,700 per 10 gram...

IOC board clears Rs 27,000 crore refinery of its unit CPCL
Companies

IOC board clears Rs 27,000 crore refinery of its unit CPCL

Mahindra launches TUV300 variant at Rs 9.66 lakh
Automobiles

Mahindra launches TUV300 variant at Rs 9.66 lakh

&#039;I&#039;m sorry for the mistakes&#039;: Uber CEO after London ban
International Business

'I'm sorry for the mistakes': Uber CEO after...

Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for new S-Cross
Automobiles

Maruti Suzuki opens bookings for new S-Cross

Sensex closes at 1-month low, drops 296 points; Nifty under 9,900-mark
Markets

Sensex closes at 1-month low, drops 296 points; Nifty under...

Next Auto Expo to be held from February 9 next year; show extended by one day
Auto News

Next Auto Expo to be held from February 9 next year; show e...

SBI launches chatbot to help customers in banking activities
Companies

SBI launches chatbot to help customers in banking activitie...

BHEL gets shareholders&#039; nod for bonus share, 79% dividend
Companies

BHEL gets shareholders' nod for bonus share, 79% divid...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video