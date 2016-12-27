Tata Sons slaps legal notice on Cyrus Mistry for breach of confidentiality

New Delhi: Tata Sons on Tuesday slapped a legal notice on Cyrus Mistry for alleged breach of confidentiality by making public sensitive, confidential documents.

Breaking his silence on the ongoing feud with Cyrus Mistry, Ratan Tata last week said that there was a definite move to damage his personal reputation over the last two months.

He, however, hailed that truth will prevail in the end whatever the process may be and however painful it may be.

He also said the attacks on him and Tata Group were unsubstantiated and very painful, in direct references to all the allegations and charges fired at by ousted chairman of the company, Cyrus Mistry and Nusli Wadia.

Ever since Cyrus Mistry was ousted as the Chairman of Tata Sons and Ratan Tata appointed as interim boss, the battle between the two sides have seen allegations and charges.

Misty has vowed to continue his fight against Ratan Tata even moving the National Company Law Tribunal, charging the interim boss of weak governance and oppression.

The ousted chairman also said there was no chances of truce with Ratan Tata nor the company. Instead, the ousted Tata Group Chairman vowed to continue his fight against Ratan Tata stating that his fight is for larger issue of governance.