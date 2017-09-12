close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tata Sons to raise stake in TGBL, Tata Chemicals

Tata Sons, the promoter of major Tata group companies, will hike its shareholding in Tata Global Beverages and Tata Chemicals by up to 6.84 percent and 4.39 percent respectively for a total estimated value of Rs 1,458 crore.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 10:38
Tata Sons to raise stake in TGBL, Tata Chemicals

New Delhi: Tata Sons, the promoter of major Tata group companies, will hike its shareholding in Tata Global Beverages and Tata Chemicals by up to 6.84 percent and 4.39 percent respectively for a total estimated value of Rs 1,458 crore.

Tata Sons will acquire up to 4.31 crore shares or 6.84 percent stake in Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) from Tata Chemicals as a part of restructuring of its investment portfolio, TGBL said in a regulatory filing.

Tata Chemicals said Tata Sons will acquire up to 1.11 crore shares or 4.39 percent stake in the company from Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL).

TGBL and Tata Chemicals said the proposed date of acquisition is on or after September 18 and the shares are proposed to be acquired at the prevailing price on the date of acquisition.

However, TGBL said that the acquisition price would not be more than 25 percent of Rs 179.99 per share. At the indicated price, the transaction is estimated to be around Rs 777.10 crore.

While, Tata Chemicals said that the acquisition price would not be more than 25 percent of Rs 609.23 per share. At the indicated price, the transaction is estimated to be around Rs 681.45 crore.

Before proposed acquisition, Tata Sons' holding in the TGBL and Tata Chemicals stood at 22.63 percent and 19.35 percent respectively.

Shares of TGBL Bank were trading 1.15 percent higher at Rs 211.45 on BSE. Shares of Tata Chemicals were trading 1.28 percent higher at Rs 626 apiece on BSE.

TAGS

Tata SonsTata group companiesTata Global BeveragesTata Chemicals

From Zee News

Asia shares hit 10-year high on Irma, North Korea relief
International Business

Asia shares hit 10-year high on Irma, North Korea relief

IndiGo parent to privately place up to 33.6 million shares
Companies

IndiGo parent to privately place up to 33.6 million shares

Delhi metro ties up with Google Map; to offer seamless navigation to commuters
Companies

Delhi metro ties up with Google Map; to offer seamless navi...

Rupee drops 7 paise to 64 against dollar in early trade
Markets

Rupee drops 7 paise to 64 against dollar in early trade

Market rally continues; Sensex tops 32,000 in early trade
Markets

Market rally continues; Sensex tops 32,000 in early trade

Petrol, diesel price on 12th September 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Personal Finance

Petrol, diesel price on 12th September 2017: Check out the...

Economy

'IBBI needs to quickly provide for cross border insolv...

Farm loan waiver may push inflation by 0.2%: RBI paper
Economy

Farm loan waiver may push inflation by 0.2%: RBI paper

Bank employees call for protest march on Sept 15
Economy

Bank employees call for protest march on Sept 15

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video