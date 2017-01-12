TCS Q3 net profit rises 10.9% to Rs 6,778 crore

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a 10.9 percent rise in net profit to Rs 6,778 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

On quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit was up 2.9 percent, while revenue grew 1.5 percent in the said quarter.

The country’s largest software services firm had posted a net profit of Rs 6,586 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The consolidated revenue grew by 8.7 percent to Rs. 29,735 crore for the said quarter, the Mumbai-based firm said in a BSE filing.

The total attrition rate fell to 11.3 percent in IT services; it was at 12.2 percent including BPS. The percentage of women employees at the company rose to all-time high of 34.6 percent.

During the third quarter, growth was led by energy and utilities (up 5.8 percent sequentially), Hi-Tech (2.6 percent), banking, financial services and insurance (2.1 percent), manufacturing (2.1 percent) and retail (1.9 percent) in constant currency.