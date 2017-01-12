close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

TCS Q3 net profit rises 10.9% to Rs 6,778 crore

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 16:19
TCS Q3 net profit rises 10.9% to Rs 6,778 crore

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a 10.9 percent rise in net profit to Rs 6,778 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

On quarter-on-quarter basis, net profit was up 2.9 percent, while revenue grew 1.5 percent in the said quarter.

The country’s largest software services firm had posted a net profit of Rs 6,586 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The consolidated revenue grew by 8.7 percent to Rs. 29,735 crore for the said quarter, the Mumbai-based firm said in a BSE filing.

The total attrition rate fell to 11.3 percent in IT services; it was at 12.2 percent including BPS. The percentage of women employees at the company rose to all-time high of 34.6 percent.

During the third quarter, growth was led by energy and utilities (up 5.8 percent sequentially), Hi-Tech (2.6 percent), banking, financial services and insurance (2.1 percent), manufacturing (2.1 percent) and retail (1.9 percent) in constant currency.

First Published: Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 15:53
comments powered by Disqus

Gallery

10 Major Cars Launched in 2016

10 Most Expensive Hotels In India

Top 10 countries in ease of doing business

TOP VIDEOS

Union budget may give relief in income tax

Service tax in restaurants is not legitimate, says government

Reports on the cheap loans offered by banks | Part I

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.