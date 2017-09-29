close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Telecom Commission approves extension of deferred spectrum payment

According to sources, the guiding principles for the new telecom policy have been approved. The Telecom Commission will get the draft policy by November 30.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 18:42

New Delhi: The Telecom Commission on Friday approved the much-awaited extension of deferred spectrum payment liability till 16 years, an official source said here.

The panel has also approved the shift from pending lending rate (PLR) to marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) regime for calculation of interest on delayed payment of licence fees and spectrum usage changes plus 400 points.

It means the interest rate on delayed payments will come down to 12 per cent.

Commenting on the developments, Rajan S. Mathews, Director General, Cellular Operators` Association of India (COAI) told IANS: "We appreciate the government for addressing our concerns. It does help in increasing the cash flow in the industry. It will ease payment burden."

He further added: "However, it does not solve long-term systemic financial problems in the industry. The whole issue of adjusted gross revenue (AGR), licence fee and spectrum usage charges need to be addressed quickly."

It is learnt that the matter of AGR from spectrum trading has been referred to the Law Ministry.

According to sources, the guiding principles for the new telecom policy have been approved. The Telecom Commission will get the draft policy by November 30.

The inter-ministerial group`s (IMG) recommendations for improving the sector`s health, which were approved by the Telecom Commission, will now be placed before the Cabinet, sources said.

TAGS

Telecom CommissionTelecom spectrum paymentCOAISpectrum payment extensionDeferred spectrum payment liability

From Zee News

Slew of measures taken to better tax administration: Arun Jaitley
Economy

Slew of measures taken to better tax administration: Arun J...

EESL to procure 10,000 electric vehicles from Tata Motors
Automobiles

EESL to procure 10,000 electric vehicles from Tata Motors

Telecom regulator floats consultation paper for in-flight connectivity
Companies

Telecom regulator floats consultation paper for in-flight c...

Fiscal deficit touches 96.1% of budget estimate at Aug-end
Economy

Fiscal deficit touches 96.1% of budget estimate at Aug-end

Gold duty cut may become a thorny issue in India-EFTA talks
Bullion News

Gold duty cut may become a thorny issue in India-EFTA talks

RBI governor calls on Arun Jaitley before policy review
Economy

RBI governor calls on Arun Jaitley before policy review

Lyft IPO puts investors in self-driving cars as well as ride services
International Business

Lyft IPO puts investors in self-driving cars as well as rid...

FPIs can buy corp debt limit worth Rs 9,500 crore in infra sector
Markets

FPIs can buy corp debt limit worth Rs 9,500 crore in infra...

Suresh Prabhu calls for global financial architecture
Economy

Suresh Prabhu calls for global financial architecture

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video