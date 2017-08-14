close
Telephone subscribers in India grew 0.49% in June

The monthly growth rates of urban and rural subscription were 0.56 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively, during the month of June.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 19:41
New Delhi: The number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,204.98 million at the end of May 2017 to 1,210.84 million at the end of June, showing a monthly growth rate of 0.49 per cent.

The urban subscription increased from 697.06 million at the end of May 2017 to 700.96 million at the end of June 2017, and the rural subscription also increased from 507.92 million to 509.88 million during the same period, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Monday.

The monthly growth rates of urban and rural subscription were 0.56 per cent and 0.39 per cent, respectively, during the month of June.

The overall tele-density in India increased from 93.61 at the end of May to 93.98 at the end of June.

The total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA and LTE) increased from 1,180.82 million at the end of May to 1,186.84 million at the end of June, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.51 per cent, the data showed.

Wireline subscribers declined from 24.16 million at the end of May to 24 million at the end of June. 

During the month of June, a total of 5.88 million requests were received for mobile number portability (MNP). With this, the cumulative MNP requests increased from 283.09 million at the end of May to 288.97 million at the end of June, since the implementation of MNP.

Telephone subscribersUrban telephone subscriptionMobile Number Portabilitytelecom marketTRAIIndia tele-densitywireless subscribersWireline subscribers

