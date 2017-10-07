close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Truckers to go on strike from Monday, demand diesel inclusion in GST

According to them, confusions arose with the existence of Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM) and Forward Charge (FCM) in GST system.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 16:30
Truckers to go on strike from Monday, demand diesel inclusion in GST

Kolkata: Calling for a 36 hour nationwide strike starting from 8 a.m. of October 9, truck owners and operators on Saturday protested against the disruptive policies under Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demanded the inclusion of diesel in the new indirect tax`s ambit.

"The post GST scenario has critically impaired the transport trade. The leadership of All India Motor Transport Congress and other transport associations have proclaimed the two day token nationwide strike starting from 8 a.m. of October 9 (Monday) to 8 p.m. of October 10. We also support this," Calcutta Goods Transport Association`s President Prabhat Kumar Mittal told reporters here. 

He said there was utter confusion, chaos and disruption due to varied policies under GST that are imposed on the road transport sector.

"The exorbitant increase in the diesel price and daily fluctuations are affecting the road transport sector. The diesel and tolls account for more than 70 per cent of operating cost of the truck, though diesel is out of GST. Diesel must be brought under GST top bring uniformity of diesel pricing across the country," he said.

Transporters also demanded the revision of diesel prices should be done on a quarterly basis.

According to them, confusions arose with the existence of Reverse Charge Mechanism (RCM) and Forward Charge (FCM) in GST system.

Transporters are not able to lift goods from unregistered traders as that would require transporters to pay GST on behalf of unregistered traders under RCM and they (transporters) can also avail FCM, where they need to pay 12 per cent GST but claim full input credit.

"The contra laws in the present GST regime are leading to coercive registration and unnecessary compliances by truckers and transporters. The government has put options under GST double taxation in the RCM and FCM for 5 per cent and 12 per cent respectively," said Tapan Bhaduri, Organising Secretary of Truck Owners` Association of Bengal.

He said the sale of used assets also attracts GST which leads to double taxation.

TAGS

GST diesel inclusionGSTAll India Motor Transport CongressTruckers diesel GST demandGST implementationGST system

From Zee News

MoS Finance assures difficulties will be addressed by GST council
Companies

MoS Finance assures difficulties will be addressed by GST c...

Weekly Review: Rupee suffers 4th-straight weekly loss, settles down at 65.38 vs USD
Markets

Weekly Review: Rupee suffers 4th-straight weekly loss, sett...

International Business

Canada holds huge potential for Indian exporters: ATSC

Weekly Review: Markets bounce-back for the week, gains 530 points
Markets

Weekly Review: Markets bounce-back for the week, gains 530...

Raghuram Rajan named as possible Nobel Prize winner by Clarivate Analytics
Companies

Raghuram Rajan named as possible Nobel Prize winner by Clar...

International Business

US lifts economic sanctions against Sudan

Festive buying, global cues lift gold rate
Bullion

Festive buying, global cues lift gold rate

Indian Energy Exchange raises Rs 300 crores from anchor investors
Markets

Indian Energy Exchange raises Rs 300 crores from anchor inv...

Funding required for airport infrastructure to counter growing air traffic: ICRA
Companies

Funding required for airport infrastructure to counter grow...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video