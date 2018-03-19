हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Two IndiGo aircraft grounded due to technical snag during take-off

An A320 (neo) aircraft of the IndiGo was supposed to leave for Mumbai from Cochin.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Mar 19, 2018, 17:58 PM IST
New Delhi: The Gurugram-based budget airline IndiGo on Monday said that two aircraft were grounded after technical snag during departure. An A320 (neo) aircraft of the IndiGo was supposed to leave for Mumbai from Cochin. Another A320 (neo) aircraft was grounded immediately after departure at Mumbai airport, reported news agency ANI.

The IndiGo flight (6E-711) was withdrawn after high vibration in the engine. The flight was supposed to depart for Goa from Mumbai. The flight 6E-439 was forced to ground during the take off after the pilot detected a problem in the engine.

“An A320 (non neo) aircraft operating Cochin-Mumbai and another A320 (non neo) aircraft operating Mumbai-Goa, had technical snag detected during departure. Both aircraft were immediately withdrawn for rectification. Issues were rectified and aircraft are back in operation,” IndiGo said in a statement.

 

