U B Pravin Rao named as interim CEO of Infosys – Here's a look at his profile

New Delhi: Infosys COO U B Pravin Rao has been named as the Interim MD and CEO of the firm after Vishal Sikka resigned as the MD and CEO of India's second largest IT services firm on Friday.

Here's a look at U B Pravin Rao's profile

-Pravin Rao is also Chairperson of Infosys BPO.

- Rao as Chief Operating Officer had overall strategic and operational responsibility for the entire portfolio of the company’s offerings.

- He oversaw the key functions of global sales, global delivery and business enabling functions.

- He was instrumental in driving and overseeing the continuous renewal of key processes, systems and policies across the company in client relationship management, sales effectiveness, delivery excellence, quality, talent management and leadership development.

- He has over 30 years of experience.

- Since joining Infosys in 1986, Rao has held a number of senior leadership roles including Head of Infrastructure Management Services, Delivery Head for Europe, and Head of Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods, Logistics and Life Sciences.

- Rao holds a degree in electrical engineering from Bangalore University, India.

- He is a member of the National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Executive Council of Nasscom.