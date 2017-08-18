close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

U B Pravin Rao named as interim CEO of Infosys – Here's a look at his profile

Here's a look at U B Pravin Rao's profile.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 09:59
U B Pravin Rao named as interim CEO of Infosys – Here&#039;s a look at his profile

New Delhi: Infosys COO U B Pravin Rao has been named as the Interim MD and CEO of the firm after Vishal Sikka resigned as the MD and CEO of India's second largest IT services firm on Friday.

Here's a look at U B Pravin Rao's profile

-Pravin Rao is also Chairperson of Infosys BPO.

- Rao as Chief Operating Officer had overall strategic and operational responsibility for the entire portfolio of the company’s offerings.

- He oversaw the key functions of global sales, global delivery and business enabling functions.

- He was instrumental in driving and overseeing the continuous renewal of key processes, systems and policies across the company in client relationship management, sales effectiveness, delivery excellence, quality, talent management and leadership development.

- He has over 30 years of experience.

- Since joining Infosys in 1986, Rao has held a number of senior leadership roles including Head of Infrastructure Management Services, Delivery Head for Europe, and Head of Retail, Consumer Packaged Goods, Logistics and Life Sciences.

- Rao holds a degree in electrical engineering from Bangalore University, India.

- He is a member of the National Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Executive Council of Nasscom.

 

TAGS

Infosys interim CEOU B Pravin RaoU B Pravin Rao profileall about U B Pravin RaoVishal SikkaVishal Sikka resignation

From Zee News

Full text of Vishal Sikka&#039;s resignation email to Infosys board
Companies

Full text of Vishal Sikka's resignation email to Infos...

Infosys tanks over 6% on Vishal Sikka&#039;s resignation
Markets

Infosys tanks over 6% on Vishal Sikka's resignation

5 Indian-origin persons in Fortune&#039;s annual &#039;40 Under 40&#039; list
Companies

5 Indian-origin persons in Fortune's annual '40 U...

Vishal Sikka: All you want to know about him
Companies

Vishal Sikka: All you want to know about him

Infosys CEO and MD Vishal Sikka resigns; U B Pravin Rao interim chief
Companies

Infosys CEO and MD Vishal Sikka resigns; U B Pravin Rao int...

Suzuki new Gixxer Sp 2017 exclusive series launched at starting price of Rs 99,312
Automobiles

Suzuki new Gixxer Sp 2017 exclusive series launched at star...

Cognizant emerges as top recruiter across 26 of India’s top B-schools in 2017
Companies

Cognizant emerges as top recruiter across 26 of India’s top...

PNB, HDFC Bank cut interest rate on savings account by 0.5%
Personal Finance

PNB, HDFC Bank cut interest rate on savings account by 0.5%

India clears purchase of six Boeing helicopters in $650 million deal
Companies

India clears purchase of six Boeing helicopters in $650 mil...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video