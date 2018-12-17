हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vedanta

Vedanta rises over 2% post NGT order on Tuticorin unit

The stock advanced 1.88 percent to close at Rs 205.40 on the NSE. Intra-day it was trading at Rs 213.30, an increase of 5.80 percent.

Vedanta rises over 2% post NGT order on Tuticorin unit

New Delhi: Stocks of Vedanta Monday rose over 2 percent after the NGT set aside the Tamil Nadu government order for closure of the company's copper plant at Tuticorin.

On the BSE, the stocks after opening at Rs 214.25, higher 6.48 percent from the previous close, finally settled at Rs 205.65, up 2.21 percent.

The stock advanced 1.88 percent to close at Rs 205.40 on the NSE. Intra-day it was trading at Rs 213.30, an increase of 5.80 percent.

In terms of the equity volume, over 19 lakh shares were traded on the BSE, while over 2.7 crore units changed hands on the NSE.

The NGT on Saturday, set aside the Tamil Nadu government order for closure of the copper unit at Tuticorin, which was at the centre of massive protests over alleged pollution, saying it was "non sustainable" and "unjustified".

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson A K Goel asked the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to pass a fresh order for renewal of consent and authorisation to handle hazardous substances, subject to appropriate conditions for protection of the environment in accordance with law within three weeks from Saturday.

In May, Vedanta's Sterilte Copper had to close the smelter plant following the state government order. The company had challenged the order in the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Earlier, Sterlite Copper CEO P Ramnath had said that the plant met over 30 percent of the of India's copper demand.

Sterlite Copper's plant closure had led to a spike in the prices of phosphoric and sulphuric acids, adversely affecting the downstream chemical and fertilisers industry, he added.

Tags:
VedantaMadras High CourtSterlite copper plantSterlite protest

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close