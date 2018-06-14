हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay Mallya

Vijay Mallya’s private Airbus A-319, to be auctioned again

The lavish corporate jet can accommodate 25 passengers plus 6 crew members.

Vijay Mallya’s private Airbus A-319, to be auctioned again

New Delhi: Indian authorities will try to auction the absconding liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s lavish corporate jet aircraft Airbus A-319, which remains parked at the Mumbai airport for many years.

For the purpose, the liquidator of Karnataka High Court has fixed a date and time for the online auction of the jet. As per the liquidator's direction, A-319 jet, codenamed as VT-VJM after Vijaya Mallya, will be auctioned between June 29 and 29 from 2 pm to 2 pm respectively.

The minimum bid value for the action has been kept around Rs 12 crore. The buyer will also have to pay an additional 28 percent GST charge on the auction amount. In December 2013, the Kingfisher airlines were seized by the service tax department in return of the dues. But, failed to sell the aircraft in its previous attempts as it didn't receive such a bid to auction the aircraft.

Earlier, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), the operator of the Mumbai airport, filed in its plea to the high court sought removal of the jet from the airport. In its plea, the operator informed the court that it is facing a space crunch issue at the airport and parking the jet at the airport not only leads to space crunch issue but also makes it face a loss parking cost of the space, which would be between Rs 13,000 to Rs 15,000 per hour.

The jet can accommodate 25 passengers plus 6 crew members. It has amenities like a bedroom, bathroom, bar and area for the conference among others.

The embattled liquor tycoon is undergoing an extradition trial in a UK court over fraud and money laundering charges by Indian authorities. Meanwhile, he remains on a 650,000-pound bail bond since his arrest on an extradition warrant by Scotland Yard in April last year.

(Written by Jitesh Kumar Jha)

Tags:
Vijay MallyaVijay Mallya jet aircraftAirbus A-319Mallya Airbus auction

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close