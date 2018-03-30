Vijay Mallya set to get married for the third time: Reports

New Delhi: Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who is wanted in India for Kingfisher Airlines' default on loans worth nearly Rs 9,000 crore, is set to tie the knot with long time girlfriend Pinky Lalwani, media reports have said.

Pinky Lalwani, a former Kingfisher air-hostess, has been with Mallya for three years. They recently celebrated their third anniversary of being a couple. Lalwani also reportedly left India at the same time when Mallya escaped the country. Mallya has been in the UK since March 2016.

The absconding businessman married former Air India airhostess Sameera Tyabjee in 1986. The marriage however lasted only for a year. In 1993, he married Rekha Mallya, whom he had known since childhoot.

Mallya has three children from his two marriages – Siddharth, Leanna and Tanya.

The Delhi court had on January 4 declared Mallya a proclaimed offender for evading summons in a FERA violation case after noting that he failed to appear before it despite repeated summonses.

It had on April 12 last year issued an open-ended non-bailable warrant against the liquor baron. Unlike a non-bailable warrant, an 'open-ended NBW' does not carry a time limit for execution.

On November 4, 2016, while issuing non-bailable warrant against Mallya, the court had observed he had no inclination to return and had scant regard for the law of the land.

Mallya, who is reportedly in London, had submitted before the court on September 9 that he was "incapacitated" to travel despite "best intentions" as his passport had been revoked.

On July 9, the court had cancelled the exemption from personal appearance granted to Mallya on an application of the ED and directed him to appear before it on September 9. The exemption was granted to Mallya in December 2000.

The anti-money laundering agency had issued summons to the businessman in connection with alleged payment of USD 200,000 to a British firm for displaying Kingfisher logo during the Formula One World Championships in London and some European countries in 1996, 1997 and 1998.

